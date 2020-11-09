Loudoun County schools superintendent leaving for Houston area position

Loudoun County Schools Superintendent Eric Williams is leaving the Northern Virginia school district for a position in the metro Houston area.

READ MORE: Thousands sign petition in Loudoun County calling on school district to cut back on work

Eric Williams was named the sole finalist for the Clear Creek Independent School District’s top post on Monday.

READ MORE: Some Virginia athletes cheering ‘Let them Play’ amid COVID-19 restrictions

The district has a student population of 42,000.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

According to the district, a Texas law compels them to wait 21 days between announcing his status as the lone finalist and making it official.

Advertisement

WATCH LIVE ON YOUR MOBILE DEVICE