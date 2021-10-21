Loudoun County school’s Parent Teacher Student Org treasurer swiped $21K: cops

The Parent Teacher Student Organization treasurer for Rock Ridge High School in Loudoun County is facing multiple criminal charges for swiping over $21,000, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office has charged Sophia Brown, 39, of Ashburn with embezzlement, money laundering and credit card fraud.

After being taken to the county jail, Brown was released the following day when she posted $5,000 bond.

