Loudoun County schools consider year-round academic calendar

The Brief Loudoun County Public Schools is considering shifting to a year-round class schedule that would eliminate the traditional summer vacation. Officials say the proposal is meant to combat the "summer slide," and to offer year-round support for students. The proposal is still in the early stages. The district



Loudoun County Public Schools is currently weighing a significant change to the district’s academic calendar that could eliminate the traditional three-month summer vacation.

What we know:

The school board is exploring options for year-round classes for the 2028–2029 school year and is now asking for public feedback on the proposal.

The proposed move would not necessarily increase the total number of days students spend in the classroom. Instead, the district would adopt a balanced schedule. This model features shorter summer breaks offset by more frequent, two-week intersessions scheduled throughout the fall, winter, and spring.

What they're saying:

The primary goal of the shift is to combat the "summer slide" and offer more consistent support for students who require extra help. While some educators believe the change would help address teacher burnout and improve student retention, the proposal has already sparked a heated debate.

Many parents are raising concerns regarding the logistics of childcare and the impact on family vacations. Additionally, there are questions about how the change would affect households with multiple students if only certain schools within the district make the switch.

What's next:

The school board is currently in the information-gathering phase. Members are analyzing data from other school districts and seeking community input through upcoming town halls and surveys.