Loudoun County hosts job fair featuring more than 20 local employers

Loudoun County is hosting a job fair featuring more than 20 local employers.

The County’s Workforce Resource Center positions include full-time, part-time and seasonal job openings. Immediate opportunities are available in:

- administration

- construction

- customer service

- education

- entertainment/media

- government

- health care/social assistance

- hospitality/food services

- manufacturing

- nonprofits

- recreation

- security/public safety

- transportation/warehousing

The career expo will be held on Wednesday, June 12, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Dulles South Recreation & Community Center at 24950 Riding Center Drive in South Riding.

Job applicants should register online, dress professionally, and bring multiple resume copies.

Anyone with questions can contact the Workforce Resource Center at 703-777-0150.