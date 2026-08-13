Lottery Powerball Jackpot: $1.040 billion winning ticket sold in Illinois

The Brief Illinois ticket wins $1.040 billion jackpot. Five tickets match all five white balls. Jackpot resets to $20 million Saturday.



A single ticket sold in Illinois matched all six numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing to win a $1.040 billion Powerball jackpot, the eighth‑largest in the game’s history.

The prize has a cash value of $450.5 million.

What we know:

The winning numbers were 4, 26, 66, 67 and 69, with a Powerball of 9. The Power Play multiplier was 2.

With final ticket sales, the jackpot climbed to $1.040 billion, the largest Powerball prize awarded so far this year.

The winner can choose the annuity option, paid in 30 graduated installments over 29 years, or take a lump‑sum payment of $450.5 million. Both amounts are before taxes.

Four tickets sold in Arizona, California, Florida and North Carolina matched all five white balls to win the Match 5 prize. The Match 5 award is a set $1 million payout, except in California, where prizes are pooled and based on sales and the number of winners.

A fifth ticket sold in Massachusetts also matched all five white balls and, with the Power Play option added for an extra $1, increased its winnings to $2 million.

For Saturday’s drawing, the Powerball jackpot resets to $20 million. The 10X Power Play multiplier will be available because the advertised jackpot is below $150 million.