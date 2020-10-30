Longtime DC radio host Chad Dukes fired over 'racist' comments

D.C. radio host Chad Dukes has been fired from 106.7 The Fan, according to the station’s parent company, after it had learned of racist comments made by Dukes during an episode of his personal podcast.

“We terminated Chad Dukes’ employment after we recently learned of racist and other inappropriate comments he made in past episodes of his personal podcast," said Entercom Senior Vice President and Market Manager Ivy Savoy-Smith. "We have zero tolerance for this type of speech from any of our employees, on our platforms or otherwise. Our air talent are ambassadors of our brand, and we do not want to be affiliated with these comments.”

This is a developing story and we will continue to update it as more information becomes available.