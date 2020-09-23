Local restaurant owners share how they plan to keep customers safe during colder months

Restaurant owners are speaking out about how they plan to keep customers safe as some jurisdictions are increasing indoor dining capacity from 50 to 75 percent in order to survive the colder months.

Many are going above and beyond to ensure customer safety.

This comes as some health directors across the DMV continue to say that indoor dining remains a high-risk activity when it comes to the spread of the coronavirus.

FOX 5's Shirin Rajaee held a panel discussion with restaurateurs in the D.C. region including Bob Giaimo, owner of Silver Diner restaurants, Andy Shallal CEO of Busboys & Poets, John McDonnell, Clyde's Restaurant COO, and Owner Bob Garner of Glory Days Grill.