Local landscaping company surprises employees with 'appreciation bonuses'

A local landscaping company recently surprised their 1,200+ employees with a holiday bonus.

After inking a partnership with investment firm Knox Lane, the bosses at Ruppert Landscape decided to surprise their employees with "appreciation bonuses" that ranged from $7,000 to just over $200,000.

Employees thought they were just attending a meeting to learn more about the partnership. They had no idea that they were about to receive a fat check.

"Everyone receiving this bonus was instrumental in helping create the value that we’ve been able to realize," said CEO Craig Ruppert in a statement. "This bonus is money that is well-deserved and a way for us to acknowledge the value of our teams’ contributions and the essential role that they will play in our company’s future."

"Our philosophy has always been to take great care of our employees, who in turn will take great care of our customers. Every team member at Ruppert is committed to excellence every day," added Phil Key, president of Ruppert Landscape.

Bonus amounts were determined based on years of service and salary. Rupert Landscaping has 12 different branches in Maryland, Virginia, and D.C.