Local kids selling jewelry to help raise money for Afghan refugees

A local family is spending the week making jewelry to sell in an effort to raise money for Afghan refugees.

The Cakaj family is making clay necklaces, hand-beaded bracelets, and much more. They’ll be selling the handmade items at the Mount Pleasant Farmers Market on Saturday, Aug. 21.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

They got the idea after a successful similar fundraiser they had a few years back, raising money for families and children detained at the U.S.-Mexico border.

"A couple of weeks ago our mom told us that there were some Afghan families coming here to Washington DC and she told us that we could maybe make a jewelry sale for them," Sebastian Cakaj said.

He and his sister Olivia are working hard to help out these families in need.

"We make jewelry a lot so we have some pieces we made earlier but we really started making some on Monday when the crisis in Afghanistan started to get more reported in the news."

RELATED: 10 members of Afghan girls robotics team safely evacuated

The proceeds they get from the sale of their homemade jewelry will go to Lutheran Social Services of the National Capital Area, which is one of the largest organizations in the DMV helping arriving Afghan families.

Advertisement

The Cakajs are hoping to sell all of the jewelry they’ve made with the goal of raising $250.