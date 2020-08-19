Local high school students win 'Doodle for Google' contest in DC, Virginia

A rising junior at a Fairfax County high school has just won the "Doodle for Google" contest in the state of Virginia. Meanwhile, across the Potomac River, a Woodrow Wilson High School graduate won the contest in the District.

They will both be in the running to be one of the five national contestants.

Sarah Naidich, a student at Oakton High School in Vienna, created the doodle entitled "Reservoir."

"Because I'm passionate about art, I love making cards for my relatives and friends. I drew a pipeline feeding water in to a reservoir to display how any act of kindness whether it's towards ourselves, each other, or the world is necessary for the world to thrive and retain its beauty," Sarah shared on Google's website.

Sarah's sister Rachel Naidich tells FOX 5: "Students are invited to create their own Google Doodle for the chance to have it featured on Google.com, as well as win some great scholarships and tech packages for their schools."

In D.C., Lexi Brown's doodle is entitled "Stand Together."

"I show kindness by standing up for my friends. I painted a picture of a group of friends who are linked together by their arms to represent a sense of solidarity between people of different backgrounds. Empathy allows different people to come together and I believe true kindness comes from understanding and is implemented by supporting the people around you," Lexi shared on Google's website.

National voting for the contest ends this Friday.

The winner of the national contest will receive a $30,000 college scholarship and a $50,000 technology package for their school, according to Rachel.

Click here to cast your vote in the national "Doodle for Google" contest