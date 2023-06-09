Loaded gun recovered from student at high school in PG County: police

Police say a student brought a loaded gun onto school property in Prince George's County on Friday.

18-year-old Onterrio Wilkinson of Hyattsville brought a gun to Non-Traditional Program North in Bowie, according to police.

At around 12:30 p.m. on Friday, police were notified that school security took the gun from Wilkinson's waistband.

Wilkinson will be charged with a handgun on person, dangerous weapon on school property, loaded handgun on person and additional charges, according to police.