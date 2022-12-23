DC311 integrates Go-Go music into service request call line

3-1-1 looking to hear the sounds of D.C. are about to be pleased! DC311 is integrating Go-Go music into its 3-1-1 caller experience.

D.C.'s Office of Unified Communications (OUC) and the Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) made the announcement on Friday.

The addition of Go-Go, means that when people call 3-1-1 now, they will hear D.C. native music playing as they navigate the request service.

The selected music is written, produced, and performed by members of the DPR's Crank Music Program. According to its website, the program "gives DC high schoolers hands-on experience learning music production, performance, and management through D.C.'s native music genre, Go-Go."

"Through the support of Mayor Bowser, programs like this change the narrative and the landscape of opportunities for our young people, which begins to spread positively throughout the community," said DPR Director Delano Hunter. "This program is a way to redirect energy and crank out a new beat of hope."

"We are thrilled to integrate Washington D.C.’s official music, written and performed by our city’s incredibly gifted young people, into the 311 experience. It is the perfect way to incorporate the sound of D.C. within the heart of city services" said Interim OUC Director Karima Holmes.

DC311 is a request service that allows District residents and visitors to search for information and city services like trash removal, pothole repair, and bulk pick-ups, 24 hours a day. According to the OUC, DC 311 receives about 1.8 million calls per year.

Click here for more information on DC311.