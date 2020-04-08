Little girl writes heartwarming note to check up on elderly neighbor during quarantine: 'You are not alone'

An unlikely pair of pen pals is tugging on the internet's heartstrings.

Like many people across the world, 5-year-old Kirah has been in self isolation due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The youngster really wanted to check up on her 93-year-old neighbor, so she wrote a letter and drew Ron a rainbow to remind him that he is "not alone"—and he wrote back!

In a viral tweet shared by Ron’s granddaughter Louisa, she shared a side-by-side of the pen pals exchange with the caption:

“My Grandad is 93 and currently in isolation of course - but is in very good health - and he has [received] the most beautiful letter from his 5 year old neighbor and he wrote back to her. Just please read, it should make you smile.”

Kirah's letter read:

"Hello my name is Kirah, I am 5 years old. I have to stay at home because of the coronavirus. I just wanted to check to see if you're ok? I have drawn you a rainbow to remind you that you are not alone. Please write back if you can. From your neighbour at number 9."

5-year-old Kirah writes letter to 93-year-old neighbor to check up on him during quarantine. (Twitter: @hey_im_ginger)

In his response back, Ron wrote, "I was so pleased to receive your message asking about my wellbeing, and I am pleased to say I am keeping well so far."

He went on to tell Kirah that he was the first person to move into their neighborhood in 1955 and has been there since.

As far as her rainbow drawing is concerned, Ron plans on hanging the amazing piece on the window for others to also enjoy.

"I would like to thank you again for writing to me and hope you will be able to be out of isolation soon," he concluded.

The post has been shared over 24,000 times and has over 146,000 likes.

