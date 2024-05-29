List of Diddy's accusers who could testify before federal grand jury in NYC

Accusers of Sean "Diddy" Combs could appear before a federal grand jury in New York City, a source familiar with the matter told CNN.

Individuals who have filed civil lawsuits against Combs have reportedly been notified by investigators that they could be asked to testify.

Essentially, a grand jury would determine whether there is enough evidence to charge Diddy with a crime.

This would mark a significant step in the Fed's ongoing investigation into the Bad Boy Records founder.

CNN said they reached out to Homeland Security however they declined to comment on the existence of a grand jury but noted the investigation remains ongoing.

FILE - Cassie (L) and recording artist Sean "Diddy" Combs attend the Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jay-Z on January 27, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

List of Diddy's civil assault lawsuits

Combs has been named in at least seven lawsuits which directly accuse him of sexual assault.

Here are the complaints.

Cassie accuses Diddy of assault, abuse

The most notable of the accusations was filed by former girlfriend Cassie Ventura, which was settled a day after it was filed.

In the suit, Cassie alleged that Diddy subjected her to a yearslong relationship that included beatings and rape.

At the time, Diddy's attorney Ben Brafman said Combs "vehemently denied" the allegations, calling them "lies."

Since then, a surveillance video from March 5, 2016 obtained exclusively by CNN shows Combs beating Cassie.

Nearly three days later, Diddy posted a video on Instagram apologizing. "It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that," Diddy said. "I was f**ed up — I hit rock bottom — but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable," he said.

List of Diddy's legal troubles over the last 30 years

NEW YORK - JULY 20: Rapper/actor Sean "P. Diddy" Combs speaks at a press conference to announce plans for the Citizen Change Campaign at NYU's Kimmel Auditorium July 20, 2004 in New York City. Citizen Change is a national, non-partisan organization c Expand

Woman accuses Diddy of assault when she was 16

Liza Gardner accused Diddy and his friend Aaron Hall of rape in 1990 when she was a 16-year-old minor.

In the complaint, Garner alleges Hall took turns raping her and a friend after meeting them at an event at MCA Records’ New York office (People).

Combs denied these claims when she filed back in Nov. 2023.

Woman accuses Diddy of sexual assault when she was a student

Joi Dickerson-Deal, says Diddy "intentionally drugged" her, took her home, and sexually assaulted her after a date in Harlem when she was a 19-year-old college student.

She also claims that he recorded the assault and shared it with several friends in the industry.

Diddy has denied the allegations and says the woman is seeking to exploit the New York law that extends the statute of limitations.

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 25: In an aerial view, the home of Sean "Diddy" Combs is seen during a raid by federal law enforcement agents on March 25, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

Woman accuses Diddy of assault when she was a minor

In a suit filed by an unarmed woman, Diddy is accused of rape in 2003 when she was 17.

The woman claims she was also drugged.

Male producer accuses Diddy of sexual assault

In February, music producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones Jr. filed a lawsuit against Combs, accusing him of sexually assaulting him and forcing him to perform sex acts with prostitutes, in documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

He says Combs subjected him to unsolicited groping and sexual touching of his anus on multiple occasions.

Combs' lawyer disputed the claims, calling them "pure fiction" in a statement shared with Fox News Digital.

UNITED STATES - JULY 14: Sean "Puffy" Combs in recording studio at 321 W. 44th St. (Photo by Andrew Savulich/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images) Expand

Model accuses Diddy of alleged drugging, sexual assault

Crystal McKinney filed a new sexual assault lawsuit last week in a Manhattan federal court, Fox News reported.

In the suit, she claims she was drugged and sexually assaulted in Diddy's recording studio in 2003.

McKinney allegedly "lost consciousness" and woke up in a taxicab. She was 22-years-old at the time of the alleged attack.

Fashion student accuses Diddy of drugs, sexual assault

On May 23, Diddy was accused of sexually assaulting a fashion student throughout the '90s in a lawsuit filed in New York.

April Lampros, a former Fashion Institute of Technology student, said Combs "promised to mentor her" in the industry after meeting in 1994, but their friendship "quickly manifested into an aggressive, coercive, and abusive relationship based on sex," according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Combs has vehemently denied claims from many of the civil suits but has not responded to all the allegations.