LGBTQ+ Pride Events taking place June 9 - June 11 across the DMV

A number of events will take place across the month of June commemorating LGBTQ+ Pride across DC, Maryland and Virginia. Here's what's happening this weekend.

PRIDE Drag Brunch at King & Eye

Before the annual Capital Pride Parade, come celebrate Pride with a mimosa in hand and performances from your favorite drag queens at the second annual Pride Drag Brunch at the King & Rye.

Jun. 10 l King & Rye

11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

$45

More information here .

Takoma Pride Day

This family-centric event will include a number of events for the kids including a parade, street fair, and drag queen storytime. This year’s theme is Protect Trans Rights.

Jun. 11 l 6929 Laurel Ave, Takoma Park

10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

More information here .

Queer Joy Craft Circle

Get creative and take part in an array of crafts in a community atmosphere. Make your own pronoun button or fold a paper crane pride flag.

Jun. 10 | George Mason Meeting Room

11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Free

More information here.

Mixtape Pride Party

Party the night away and celebrate pride, as four local DJ’s host a dance party. Recommended for ages 21+,

Jun. 9 | 9:30 club

10 p.m.

$25

More information here.

Yoga for the Trans+ Community

Past Tense Yoga is hosting a free yoga class for those under the trans+ umbrella. It will feature gender-neutral cueing, themes of body positivity, and exercise modifications for all levels.

Jun. 11 | Past Tense Yoga

2 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Free

More information here.

LWWA ‘Pride in the Vines’ Wine Trail

15 Loudoun County wineries are hosting a month-long celebration with a wine trail. Visit the participating wineries to collect stamps and win prizes like wine tastings, wine bottles, event tickets, and so much more.

Jun. 1 through Jun. 30

More information here .

LGBTQ+ Pride Brunch @ Freddies

Join the DMV area LGBTQ+ community and allies for some tasty food and conversation.



June 10 | Freddie’s Beach Bar and Restaurant

10 a.m. -12 p.m.

Free Entry

More information here .

Pride Prom (21+)

Come enjoy a night of dancing and music with this year’s theme of "Forever Young". A prom king and queen will be crowned at the end of the night.

Jun. 10 | Water’s End Brewery (Fredericksburg Square)

6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

$45 - $55

More information here .

Hilton PRIDE

Hilton hosts its first PRIDE event where people can enjoy arts and crafts, food, music, and much more.

Jun. 10 | 10335 Warwick Blvd, Newport News

11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

More information here .

Pride in the Peake

This pride event hosts a number of community organizations, vendors, and food trucks for families to come together.



Jun. 11 | Chesapeake City Park

12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

More information here .





Booty Rex Queer Pride Party

Anthology of Booty and She Rex DJ will come together for a night of music and dancing celebrating queer pride. To make this event even more accessible, a limited number of tickets will be allocated to low-income fans.

Jun. 9 | Black Cat

8 p.m.

$20 advance, $25 at the door

More info here.

Pride Anthems

Broadway singers will perform pop songs from iconic stars like George Michael and Madonna, in celebration of Pride’s journey since the Stonewall Riots. Using song, the fight of LGBTQ+ people will be commemorated.

Jun. 10 | The Kennedy Center

6 p.m.

Free

More info here.



Capital Pride Alliance will host a number of events this weekend. See our full guide below.