Let’s Get Married! Virginia Bride Magazine’s luxury dream wedding giveaway

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated 1:30PM
Good News
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - FOX 5 and Virginia Bride Magazine have tied the knot – and one lucky couple in our area will win the dream wedding of a lifetime. 

Everything from the bridal shower, wedding attire, venue, honeymoon and so much more will be provided. 

FOX 5 viewers will get to select the winners from three couples when the entry period ends. Then stay tuned for live coverage of the wedding this summer right here on FOX 5 News!

