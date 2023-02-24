Lent 2023: Where to get your fish fry fix in the DMV

It's officially the season of Lent and that means many in the DMV will be looking for the best places to get some delicious fried fish on Fridays.

Traditionally, Christians abstain from eating meat on Fridays during Lent, opting to eat fish instead. McDonald's even added their Filet-o-Fish menu item in response to this custom.

Here are some of the best restaurants in D.C., Maryland and Virginia to get your fish fry fix during Lent:

Po Boy Jim

709 H Street NE

Menu Highlights : Crawfish, catfish, gumbo, shrimp and grits and more.

Chef Skip

715 Euclid St NW

Menu Highlights : Fish tacos, fish & shrimp platter, calamari basket, crabcake sandwich and more.

Fish in the Neighborhood

3601 Georgia Ave NW

Menu Highlights : Fried catfish, red snapper, perch, trout, Tilapia and more.

The District Fishwife

Union Market, 1309 5th St NE

Menu Highlights : Fish & chips, fish taco, salmon cheesesteak, shrimp basket and more.

Fry Guy Chicken, Fish & Waffles

7601 Airpark Rd, STE B, Gaithersburg, MD | 9140 Edgeworth Dr, Capitol Heights, MD

Menu Highlights : Shrimp box, fish sandwich, shrimp po'boy, fish and waffle and more.

Hip Hop Fish & Chicken

4411 St Barnabas Rd, Marlow Heights, MD

Menu Highlights : Trout dinner, catfish nuggets, jumbo shrimp, Tilapia and more.

Ron’s Fish House

6112 Marlboro Pike, District Heights, MD

Menu Highlights : Crabcake sandwich, catfish dinner, shrimp and fish combo and more.

Mid Atlantic Seafood

6500 New Hampshire Ave Takoma Park, MD

Menu Highlights : Catfish, baked salmon, jumbo shrimp, flounder and more.

Chasin' Tails

2200 N Westmoreland Street, Arlington, VA | 5815 Trinity Pkwy, Centreville, VA

Menu Highlights : Fish tacos, seafood boil, oysters, gumbo and more.

Clare and Don's Beach Shack

130 N Washington Street, Falls Church, VA

Menu Highlights : Ceviche, crab cakes, fish & chips, haddock sandwich and more.

Fish Market

105 King Street, Alexandria, VA

Menu Highlights : Clam chowder, crab cakes, fried oyster po'boy, scallops and more.

Skrimp Shack

Multiple locations in Fredericksburg, Dumfries, Manassas and more