Legendary T.C. Williams coach from 'Remember the Titans' remembered at funeral

Family, friends and complete strangers on Saturday remembered Herman Boone, the iconic T.C. Williams High School head football coach who led the team to a championship in 1971.

Boone is best known for his integrity and excellence. He was portrayed by Denzel Washington in the hit 2000 film "Remember the Titans."

He passed away on December 18th, surrounded by family and friends.

On Saturday morning, Oakland Baptist Church held a private viewing for Boone’s family members. A memorial is scheduled for Saturday afternoon at T.C. Williams High School and a public viewing is scheduled for early Saturday afternoon and evening at the Lee Center in Alexandria.

Boone was the T.C. Williams’ first African American head coach and led the team to victory at a time when Alexandria was undergoing integration.

He was 84 years old.

