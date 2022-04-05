Leesburg police investigating multiple burglary attempts in Virginia Village

Leesburg police are investigating multiple burglary attempts in the Virginia Village shopping center that occurred last weekend.

Officers were dispatched to the shopping center located at the intersection of Catoctin Circle SE and South King Street on Saturday around 2 a.m.

Responding officers determined that an unknown subject or subjects had shattered a business’ plate glass entry door and had taken an undetermined amount of property from the business.

Shortly thereafter, officers were dispatched to another commercial alarm at a second business located in the same shopping center.

Officers determined that an unknown subject or subjects had attempted to shatter the second business’ plate glass entry door, however, they were unsuccessful. Officers were unable to locate the suspect(s).

The two incidents remain under investigation. Anyone who has information about any of the incidents is asked to contact the Leesburg Police Department at 703-771-4500. If you wish to remain anonymous, call the Leesburg Crime Line at 703-443-TIPS (8477).

As a possible deterrent, police say it is recommended that business owners take the following precautions in order to discourage would be burglars: leave interior lights on and leave your empty cash drawer open while your business is closed, install motion activated lighting, install security cameras and install audible alarms.