Maryland city issues summer youth curfew

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The Brief The city of Laurel has established a youth curfew for this summer. People under 18 will not be allowed out in public between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. The curfew will be in effect from June 18 through Sept. 8.



The city of Laurel has established a youth curfew throughout the city that goes into effect later this month.

What we know:

Laurel Mayor Keith Sydnor signed an executive order on Thursday establishing the curfew.

The curfew will prohibit anyone under 18 from being out in public between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. The curfew will begin on June 18, and will continue through Sept. 8.

What they're saying:

Officials say the executive order is meant to "promote public safety and support the City’s ongoing efforts to provide positive opportunities and a safe environment for young people throughout the summer months."

"Summer should be a time for young people to enjoy recreational programs, community events, and opportunities that foster growth and success," said Sydnor. "This curfew is one part of a broader effort to keep our youth safe, strengthen families, and ensure our community remains a safe and welcoming place for everyone."

Dig deeper:

There will only be three exceptions for when the curfew will not apply:

Being accompanied by a parent or guardian

Returning home after a school, religious or volunteer activity, or a public entertainment event

Going directly to or from work