Laurel has enacted citywide youth restrictions for anyone under 18, marking the second summer the mayor has put the rules in place.

The Brief Citywide youth restrictions run June 18 to September 8 for anyone 17 and younger between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Move aims to promote public safety after past issues with fights and fireworks at the Town Center. Exceptions include parent accompaniment, school travel, activities, events, and work.



City officials say the move does not appear tied to a recent event, though last July 4 the Town Center saw fights and teens throwing fireworks. The mayor says the intent is to promote public safety and ensure the community remains a safe and welcoming place.

The order runs June 18 to September 8 and applies to anyone 17 and younger between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. It covers any public place in the city.

Laurel issues summer youth curfew

Exceptions include minors who are accompanied by a parent or guardian, traveling to or from school, community or church‑sponsored activities, public entertainment events, or work.

The order follows similar measures in other teen gathering spots, including National Harbor, which restricts unaccompanied minors from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m., and D.C.’s juvenile curfew rules, which run from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. on weekdays and 12:01 a.m. to 6 a.m. on weekends. D.C.’s authority to establish extended juvenile zones was reinstated by Mayor Bowser, with new legislation taking effect July 16.

Laurel police will notify parents of any violation. If a juvenile is detained, the order requires a parent to respond immediately to pick up their child.