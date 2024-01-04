Latest swatting hoax leads police to assistant principal's home in PG County

A Prince George’s County assistant principal is sharing her terrifying story after police entered her home searching for murder victims.

Turns out, it was a hoax – a swatting call.

Rachelle Jamall, an assistant principal at Eleanor Roosevelt High School in Greenbelt, is upset.

She wants to know who made the swatting call Wednesday night and why.

It definitely scared her.

A Maryland State Police spokesperson told FOX 5 that troopers from the Forestville Barack responded to the 911 call around 6 p.m.

Someone reported there was a shooting at Assistant Principal Jamall’s house in Fort Washington.

Latest swatting hoax leads police to assistant principal's home in Prince George's County

No one was home at the time.

When she drove home, she found police surrounding her house.

The Maryland State Police spokesperson said officers went inside, searched, and found no evidence of a shooting.

The department is still investigating the matter. Give them a call if you have any information.