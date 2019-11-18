Largo High School teacher charged after classroom fight out of jail

The Largo High School teacher seen on video repeatedly hitting a student is now out of jail.

A Prince George’s County judge released 36-year-old Vivian Noirie on the conditions she stay away from any witnesses, Largo High School and children, other than her own child.

The 36-year-old appeared in a Prince George’s County courtroom via video to be arraigned on charges of 2nd degree assault and physical child abuse.

Several people came in person to show their support, including Noirie’s husband and the Prince George’s County Educators’ Association President, Theresa Mitchell Dudley.

Mitchell Dudley believes Noirie did not get the support she needed and told reporters Noirie had called for help with this 17-year-old student before the fight erupted.

Mitchell Dudley released this statement earlier:

Noirie’s attorney told a judge on Monday that before this fight, Noirie lived a “sterling life. He also brought attention to possible issues on the job."

Attorney Alex Leikus claimed the 36-year-old informed a friend about being or feeling threatened.

He claimed she had been assaulted on the job three times before.

When asked, a spokesperson for the Prince George’s County Public Schools told FOX 5 they will “conduct a thorough review once the criminal issues are resolved.”

Mitchell Dudley tells FOX 5 a GoFundMe page was created to help pay for the teacher’s legal fees.

Prince George's County police previously said they are pursing charges against the student involved in the fight but will not provide any more information because the student is a juvenile.

