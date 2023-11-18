Large metal gate falls on child at Tucson-area school, killing her

A large metal gate at an elementary school in Arizona apparently fell onto and killed a 9-year-old child who was trying to help close it, authorities said.

Deputies and paramedics responding to the Centennial Elementary School on Friday afternoon tried to revive the child, who was pronounced dead at a hospital, the Pima County sheriff's office said in a statement.

In a letter to parents, the Flowing Wells Unified School District said, "This is a tragic event, and we are all grieving."

The district will have counselors at the school on Nov. 20 to support students and staff.

The girl's name was not released.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Map where the incident happened: