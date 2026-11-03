Midterm Elections: Maryland governor's race Live Results

FOX 5 is tracking live results from the 2026 general election in Maryland.

The votes submitted on Nov. 3, 2026, will determine the future of leadership throughout the state, including contests for governor, U.S. Senate, U.S. House and other local offices.

Gov. Wes Moore (D) and Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller (D) have been in their positions since 2023. They will look to defend their incumbency from several challengers, including Dan Cox (R) and Rob Krop (R), Andy Ellis and Owen Silverman Andrews of the D.C. Statehood Green Party, and Cathy White and Cathy Permut of the Working Class Party.

FOX 5 DC is your home on Election Night. Bookmark our Election Results page to track in real-time, and tune into our Election Night coverage live right here on fox5dc.com and FOX LOCAL DC as the night unfolds.

Maryland gubernatorial election results 2026