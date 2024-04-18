Expand / Collapse search

LA Fitness shooting: Suspect arrested and charged after shooting man on basketball court

By
Updated  April 18, 2024 4:08pm EDT
Prince George's County
FOX 5 DC

Gymgoers shocked after man shot at LA Fitness in Lanham

Shots fired in a crowded LA Fitness gym Thursday night and police are still searching for the shooter. FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal spoke with the Glenardan Police Chief about the investigation.

PRINCE GEOREGE'S COUNTY, Md. - The Prince George’s County Police Department have charged and arrested the suspect wanted for a recent shooting inside a Maryland LA Fitness gym after an argument on the basketball court.

LA Fitness shooting: Suspect arrested and charged after shooing man on basketball court

The suspect has been identified as 24-year-old Nelson Ballard III of Landover.

Related

LA Fitness shooting: Man shot inside Lanham gym after argument on basketball court, police say
article

LA Fitness shooting: Man shot inside Lanham gym after argument on basketball court, police say

Authorities say a man is in critical condition after he was shot inside a Maryland LA Fitness gym after an argument on the basketball court.

Police responded to the 9400 block of Ruby Lockhart Boulevard for a shooting on April 11, at approximately 8:30 p.m. Upon arrival, they located a man suffering from gunshot wounds. 

The victim was taken to a hospital where he remains in critical but stable condition, according to police.

Ballard is charged with attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, weapons offenses, and related charges.