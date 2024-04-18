LA Fitness shooting: Suspect arrested and charged after shooting man on basketball court

The Prince George’s County Police Department have charged and arrested the suspect wanted for a recent shooting inside a Maryland LA Fitness gym after an argument on the basketball court.

The suspect has been identified as 24-year-old Nelson Ballard III of Landover.

Police responded to the 9400 block of Ruby Lockhart Boulevard for a shooting on April 11, at approximately 8:30 p.m. Upon arrival, they located a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he remains in critical but stable condition, according to police.

Ballard is charged with attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, weapons offenses, and related charges.