KKK distributing propaganda in Loudoun County ahead of MLK Day, cops say

Police in Leesburg, Va. say people claiming to be Ku Klux Klan members are posting propaganda flyers around town in the days leading to Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Authorities say they first heard reports of the flyers Saturday morning.

They were posted outside homes in the east side of Leesburg.

Police say it appears for now the flyers were distributed at random and they do not specifically target any residents.

Leesburg police declined to share a photo of the flyers with FOX 5.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (703) 771-4500.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Monday.

Police say it's also likely the flyers are being posted because of the heightened political tension spurred by the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot and upcoming presidential inauguration on Jan. 20.

