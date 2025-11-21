Kim Kardashian spends $80K to buy Bible her father gifted to O.J. Simpson, TMZ reports

article

Kim Kardashian now has a family heirloom back after winning an anonymous bid at O.J. Simpson’s estate sale for a Bible her father gave to Simpson.

TMZ reports that Kardashian paid $80,000 for her late father Robert Kardashian's Bible, which has a personal scripture and his name etched in gold lettering on the front, plus a handwritten note to O.J. from him.



The Bible was given to O.J. Simpson when he was on trial for the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman.

Kardashian tried to purchase the Bible from the estate in March but was told it would be sold at the Simpson estate auction.



The backstory:

Robert Kardashian was a member of O.J.'s defense team during his 1995 murder trial. In a widely watched televised trial, he was ultimately found not guilty. No one else was ever convicted for the deaths.

In September 2007, Simpson was one of a group of men who broke into a hotel room and stole sports memorabilia at gunpoint. He later admitted to taking the items, claiming they had been stolen from him, but pleaded not guilty.



Simpson was found guilty on 12 charges and sentenced to 33 years in prison. Kardashian says Simpson took the Bible with him to prison.



Nine years later, he was granted parole and released after serving three years. Simpson died in April 2024 at the age of 76.



