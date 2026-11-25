The Brief Speaking from Spain during a virtual press conference on Wednesday, Nov. 25, Kilmar Abrego Garcia celebrated his voluntary departure from the United States as a victory, saying he and his family chose where to build their next chapter. Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen joined the briefing to praise Abrego Garcia and his legal team, noting he spoke with the Spanish ambassador to the U.S. earlier Wednesday morning to brief her on the case. Abrego Garcia landed in Spain Wednesday morning with his wife, his attorney and CASA advocates after battling a second deportation attempt to an African country following his wrongful removal from Maryland to El Salvador in 2025.



Speaking from Spain during a virtual press conference on Wednesday, Nov. 25, Kilmar Abrego Garcia celebrated his voluntary departure from the United States as a victory, declaring that he and his family – rather than federal immigration authorities – chose where to begin their next chapter.

What we know:

Abrego Garcia landed in Spain on Wednesday morning accompanied by his wife, Jennifer Vasquez Sura, his attorney Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg and advocates from the immigrant advocacy organization CASA, following a nearly two-year legal battle with the Trump administration.

Addressing reporters virtually from Spain alongside Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen, Abrego Garcia emphasized that leaving the U.S. on his own terms allowed him to avoid being deported to a country chosen by the government.

"The government did not decide where my story continues. My family and I decide our [future]," Abrego Garcia said through a translator. "We haven't decided what's next for my family, but we'll decide what our next steps are going to [be]."

He also offered words of encouragement to other immigrants fighting deportation cases, urging them to "keep your head high just like I did" and pledging to continue fighting alongside them.

What they're saying:

Sen. Van Hollen, who traveled to El Salvador in 2025 to visit Abrego Garcia while he was being held incommunicado, joined Wednesday's virtual briefing and said he spoke with the Spanish ambassador to the U.S. earlier in the morning to brief her on the case.

"It was great to see Kilmar free and living on his own terms just now from Spain," Van Hollen said during the briefing. "The message for all of us is that it's never wrong to stand up for our Constitution. It's never wrong to stand up for the rule of law. This is a case where the court system did ultimately work, despite the efforts of the Trump administration to trample over our Constitution."

Sandoval-Moshenberg credited Van Hollen's 2025 trip to El Salvador as the turning point in the case, noting that before the senator's visit, Abrego Garcia did not know whether anyone outside the prison knew he was still alive or that people were marching in the streets for his release.

Federal officials offered a sharply different characterization in official posts from the Department of Homeland Security's X account late Tuesday, Nov. 24, repeating unproven allegations against Abrego Garcia and criticizing lawmakers who advocated for him.

"DHS is delighted to announce that Kilmar Abrego Garcia has self-deported from the United States to Spain," the agency wrote in a 10:04 p.m. post, calling him a "criminal illegal alien from El Salvador" and adding, "He is not coming back, despite the efforts of sanctuary politicians who spent massive amounts of time and money defending this low-life."

In a follow-up post at 10:43 p.m., DHS added: "To be clear: Kilmar Abrego Garcia departed the United States pursuant to a removal order. He paid for his own flight and received no incentives. He will NEVER be allowed back inside the United States."

The backstory:

Abrego Garcia, who immigrated to the U.S. illegally as a teenager and lived in Maryland for several years with his American wife and child, drew national attention in March 2025 when he was deported to El Salvador despite a 2019 immigration judge's order barring his removal there due to gang threats against his family.

He was held in El Salvador's CECOT mega-prison before U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials acknowledged in court filings that his removal was an "administrative error." After a judge ordered his return to the U.S., federal officials sought to deport him a second time to an African country.

"The government's goal has been to deport him in shackles on an ICE charter flight to Liberia, and his goal all along has been to depart in the manner and location of his choosing," Sandoval-Moshenberg said.

Following his return to the U.S., Abrego Garcia was indicted on human smuggling charges in Tennessee, though a federal judge dismissed that case in May on grounds of "vindictive prosecution." The Justice Department is appealing that dismissal, with oral arguments scheduled before the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in February.

What we don't know:

Abrego Garcia and his legal team have not disclosed his long-term immigration status in Spain or how his departure will affect the Justice Department's pending appeal in the Tennessee criminal case ahead of February's scheduled arguments.

The Department of Homeland Security said Abrego Garcia cannot come back to the U.S., but his attorneys believe he could legally return under a different presidential administration.