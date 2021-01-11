Kids found safe after SUV stolen in DC, police say

Police in D.C. say an SUV that was stolen Monday evening with children inside has been found. The children "appear to be in good health."

According to police, a 2020 Black Toyota RAV4 with Maryland tags was stolen in the 3800 block of New Hampshire Avenue NW at around 7:30 p.m.

Police say two children – a 2-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy – were found safe inside the SUV at around 9:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Allison Street NW.

An investigation is currently underway, police say.