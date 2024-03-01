Kick off Women's History Month: Your full things to do guide in DC, Maryland & Virginia

March marks the beginning of Women's History Month, which honors and celebrates women’s contributions in American history.

Here's your full guide to activities, exhibits, and more to help celebrate Women's History month in the DMV.

This multisensory museum is perfect for a day of family fun. The interactive museum encourages everyone to embrace their inner child through colorful installations. Enjoy a late evening of an adult-friendly session.

The National Gallery of Art is offering a number of activities to help you explore works of art curated by women artists. First Saturday is also kid-friendly with a number of activities, from face painting to short films. The museum is celebrating Women's History throughout the month and helping attendees enjoy women artists through different programs. Click here to learn more.

Enjoy a live stage show of "America's Game" at The Theater at MGM National Harbor. Attendees will get a chance to feel like they stepped into the game show and get the chance to spin a full-sized replica of the iconic wheel. Learn how you can find tickets here.

There is no better way to kick off the first weekend of Women's History Month than with a live experience that aims to celebrate, empower, and elevate Black culture and women. BGR!FEST™ will feature a mix of concerts, a speaker series, panels/workshops, sponsor activations, and community events. All ages are welcome. Click here to learn more.

The American Indian Museum will be hosting Navajo playwright, filmmaker, director, performer, and producer Rhiana Yazzie, who joins the museum for a special conversation about her work on stage and screen. Yazzie will share details and behind-the-scenes details about her upcoming production Nancy. Click here to learn more.