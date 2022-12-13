Kevin Durant’s foundation donates $500K to Bowie State University’s athletic program

Prince George's County native and NBA superstar Kevin Durant and his family's charity are giving back to his hometown in a major way.

Durant and the Durant Family Foundation have committed $500,000 to the Bowie State University Athletics Department.

The donation will be used to transform the university's main basketball gym and to support other BSU athletics programs. "We are dedicated to providing resources and possibilities to students for higher education, especially in Prince George's County," said Wanda Durant, the player's mother who leads the Durant Family Foundation, in a statement. "Bowie State was the perfect place to make a meaningful impact."

University officials say the donation will fund renovations that will include the installation of a new basketball court, expansion of seating capacity and upgrades to the press box area. It will also provide financial support for men's and women's basketball and university athletics programs and will establish a scholarship for Durant Center College Track students who attend BSU.

"We're grateful for the resources that Kevin Durant and his family foundation have generously donated to Bowie State University to advance student success in achieving their academic goals," said Bowie State President Aminta Breaux Monday. "His contributions will go a long way towards updating our facilities and ensure a top-tier athletic experience for all of our students. The foundation has already built a network of community-centric services within the Durant Center in Prince George's County that is exemplary."

Bowie State University is the oldest Historically Black College/University in Maryland and one of the ten oldest in the country.