Kennedy Center board votes to close venue after judge blocks plan to honor Trump: report

The Brief The Kennedy Center's Board of Trustees reportedly voted privately on Tuesday to close the venue amid financial issues and a dispute over adding Trump's name to the building. A federal judge blocked the institution from adding inscriptions or renaming the campus to honor the president's renovation efforts. The naming dispute is part of Trump's broader second-term agenda to reshape Washington's architecture.



The Kennedy Center’s Board of Trustees voted on Tuesday to close the iconic performing arts venue amid financial issues and an ongoing dispute over adding President Donald Trump’s name to the building, according to Associated Press reporting citing sources familiar with the vote.

What we know:

The decision to close the venue comes the same day a federal judge barred the board from adding new inscriptions honoring Trump or renaming the center’s grounds.

Judge Christopher Cooper ruled Tuesday that returning or adding the president's name to recognize his renovation efforts would violate an earlier injunction and federal law, which limits memorials at the institution strictly to President John F. Kennedy.

"Simply put, Defendants cannot install memorials for President Trump or anyone or anything else at the Kennedy Center without Congress’s blessing," Cooper ruled, according to the AP.

The backstory:

The board previously approved a resolution on August 13 to recognize Trump’s "current and future" contributions by inscribing "renovated and restored by President Donald J. Trump" on the building and naming the campus "President Donald J. Trump Plaza."

Judge Cooper found both actions would unlawfully create new memorials, expressly prohibited in the Kennedy Center’s governing statute.

The court also reviewed a proposed inscription tied to a $100 million endowment but ruled that the issue could not be settled yet because the fund has raised no money. The judge ordered the board to notify the court if fundraising reaches that threshold.

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What they're saying:

Trump weighed in on social media shortly after the vote, claiming the closure was necessary for public safety and strongly implying that the fate of the Kennedy Center depended largely on whether his name is attached.

"The Renovation and Reconstruction, which is a very large and complex job, cannot begin until such time as the D.C. Circuit rules on the Board’s approved name," he wrote. "If the ruling is a negative one, which it should not be ... the Reconstruction and the Renovation of The Kennedy Center will not take place."

Big picture view:

Trump has spent much of his second term reshaping Washington, tearing down the East Wing to build a new White House ballroom and pursuing plans for a triumphal arch near Arlington National Cemetery and a renovated golf course along the Potomac River.