Kennedy Center board weighs public recognition of Trump amid financial crisis

A newly filed resolution from the Kennedy Center’s Board of Trustees outlines why the institution believes it must publicly recognize President Donald J. Trump on the building’s exterior as it faces what it describes as a dire financial emergency.

The Brief The board says the Kennedy Center has exhausted its fiscal resources. President Trump offered to raise funds but wants public acknowledgment on the exterior marble. The board proposes ten inscription options crediting Trump for renovation, restoration, oversight, support, generosity or endowment.



The board says the Kennedy Center has exhausted its fiscal resources and may be unable to meet payroll or routine maintenance within weeks.

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According to the document, President Trump has offered to raise the funds needed to prevent bankruptcy and oversee a major renovation, but board members say he is unlikely to provide that support without formal public acknowledgment.

The resolution states the board is trying to comply with court rulings in Beatty v. Trump while determining what type of recognition is legally permissible.

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 19: Workers adjust the name of the "John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts" on December 19, 2025 in Washington, DC. The Kennedy Center Board of Trustees voted in what they say was a unanimous decision to ren Expand

It authorizes the Center to pursue "all legal means" to place an acknowledgment of Trump on the exterior marble beneath the Kennedy Center’s name.

The board proposes ten inscription options, each crediting Trump in some combination for renovation, restoration, oversight, support, generosity or endowment, and several referencing the "Trump Kennedy Center Fund."

The options are intended to give Trump a choice in how he is publicly recognized while meeting legal requirements and securing the financial rescue the board says is needed.

Trump Kennedy Center Recognition Options:

Option 1:

Renovation and endowment overseen by

President Donald J. Trump

and the

Trump Kennedy Center Fund

Option 2:

Renovation Restoration and Endowment overseen by President Donald J.

Trump

and the

Trump Kennedy Center Fund

Option 3:

With Gratitude for Support from

President Donald J. Trump

and the

Trump Kennedy Center Fund

Option 4:

Renovation and Restoration directed by

President Donald J. Trump

and endowment provided by the

Trump Kennedy Center Fund

Option 5:

Restoration and endowment overseen by

President Donald J. Trump

and endowment provided by the

Trump Kennedy Center Fund

Option 6:

A Legacy protected through the Generosity of President Donald J. Trump

Option 7:

Renovated, restored, and sustained through the generosity of

President Donald J. Trump

Option 8:

Renovation, oversight, and support provided by

President Donald J. Trump

Option 9:

Acknowledging the unwavering support of

President Donald J. Trump

and the

Trump Kennedy Center Fund

Option 10:

Renovation, Restoration, and support by

President Donald J. Trump