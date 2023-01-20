The family of a D.C. teacher who died after being tased by LAPD is filing a $50 million claim for damages against the City of Los Angeles.

Keenan Anderson was a 10th-grade teacher at Digital Pioneers Academy. His family says he was a father, brother, son and loving friend.

Anderson was visiting family in Los Angeles earlier this month – when he flagged down an officer for a car crash on Jan. 3 near Venice and Lincoln Boulevards.

The officer said that Anderson was acting erratically when he arrived at the scene and that he observed him running in the middle of the street.

RELATED: Body camera video shows LAPD detaining, using Taser on man involved in Venice crash

Witnesses also told the LAPD Anderson caused the crash.

The officer spoke with Anderson and called in additional units for a DUI investigation.

LAPD officials said as more units arrived, Anderson ran away from the scene, leading to a foot chase on the eastbound lanes of Venice Blvd. A short time later, officers contacted Anderson who they say began to resist. That's when officers used a Taser – six times in 42 seconds on Anderson.

The family and their attorneys, Carl Douglas and Ben Crump, are now wondering why that had to happen.

Anderson was handcuffed at the scene and "hobbled at the ankles." After being taken into custody, firefighters with the Los Angeles Fire Department were called to the scene, and rendered medical aid after a Taser was deployed. He was taken to a Santa Monica hospital where he went into cardiac arrest and died, authorities said.

Anderson died four hours after the incident. Preliminary toxicology reports say there was marijuana and cocaine in his blood.

