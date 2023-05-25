Kansas City firefighter uses Heimlich maneuver to help choking fan at Washington Nationals game

A Kansas City firefighter and nurse who was at a Washington Nationals Wednesday night used the Heimlich maneuver to help save the life of a person who was choking.

Todd Covington was watching the game when he heard fans yelling that someone was choking.

He jumped over two rows and started giving the person blows to the back before performing the Heimlich maneuver. The foreign object was dislodged about 20 seconds later.

"We overuse the term hero but the guy saved a persons life. Legit hero," tweeted Grant Paulsen who spoke with Covington at the game.