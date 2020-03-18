Juvenile shot in Woodbridge, police say

article

A male juvenile in Woodbridge has life-threatening injuries following a shooting Wednesday.

Prince William County Police say the shooting happened in the 1600 block of Florida Avenue at around 6:12 p.m.

Officers located a male juvenile with a gunshot wound to the upper body. Police say he was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The shooter has not been located at this time.

Police say the shooting appears to be isolated and there is no threat to the public.