Juvenile arrested for discharging firearm as mob gathers at Navy Yard

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The Brief A juvenile was arrested for discharging a gun at the Navy Yard this weekend. No one was injured. Video showed mobs gathering, with at least one fight breaking out.



Crowds of juveniles descended on the Navy Yard on Saturday, leading to at least one arrest.

What we know:

Metropolitan Police say a juvenile was arrested near First and M streets around 9:45 p.m. after discharging a firearm.

The firearm was recovered, and no injuries were reported.

Videos from the Navy Yard showed mobs forming throughout the night, with at least one fight breaking out.

What we don't know:

Details about the fight have yet to be released, and no other arrests have been announced.

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Dig deeper:

The arrest comes about a week after DC police put special curfew zones in place for the Navy Yard and U Street corridor in response to social media posts promoting meet-ups.

The curfew means anyone under the age of 18 can’t gather in groups of nine or more in public places, with only a few exceptions.