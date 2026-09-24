No verdict in DC Councilman Trayon White’s bribery trial as jury deliberations head into third day

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The Brief No verdict was reached in D.C. Councilman Trayon White's federal bribery trial on Thursday. Jury deliberations will continue Friday for a third day. The jury asked the judge two questions Thursday during deliberations.



Jury deliberations in the federal bribery trial of D.C. Councilmember Trayon White will enter a third day on Friday after jurors concluded a second full day without reaching a verdict.

What we know:

White is facing a single charge over allegations that he accepted hundreds of thousands in cash to use his position to extend government contracts for businessman and FBI informant Allieu Kamara.

The jury was sent home shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday. The jury has been deliberating for over 13 hours since they received the case around 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, two notes sent from the jury to the judge offered some insight into their ongoing debate over the legal requirements for a federal bribery conviction.

The jury first asked whether violating D.C. Council gift rules constituted a breach of official duty. The judge answered no.

The second question they asked was whether accepting cash payments meant for performing an official act constitutes bribery if the recipient never actually had the internal intent to carry out that official act. The judge confirmed that the answer is no.

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The judge's response aligns with the argument presented by White’s defense team. Lawyers for the councilmember argued that prosecutors failed to prove White had corrupt intent when accepting the money. They pointed out that White never used his official position to exert pressure or follow through on the alleged acts.

Proving a defendant’s state of mind beyond a reasonable doubt can present a challenge for prosecutors in intent-based federal cases, which require clear and convincing evidence.

Potential outcomes

What's next:

While the jury’s questions indicate a debate, they have not signaled to the judge that they are deadlocked.

If the jury eventually informs the court that it cannot reach a unanimous agreement, the judge may issue an "Allen charge," a supplemental jury instruction directing members to re-examine the evidence and attempt once more to reach a consensus.

As deliberations resume, three outcomes are possible:

A unanimous guilty verdict on the federal bribery charge.

A unanimous not-guilty verdict, clearing White of the charge.

Inability to reach unanimity, resulting in a mistrial. If a mistrial is declared, federal prosecutors have the option to retry the case later.