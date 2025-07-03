July 4 in DC: How to watch July 4 parade and fireworks

Don't want to brave the National Mall on July 4 to watch the Independence Day Parade or the July 4 Fireworks Show? Here's how to watch from wherever you are!

What time is the Independence Day Parade in Washington, D.C.?

The National Independence Day Parade is on July 4 at 11:45 a.m.

The parade route is from Constitution Avenue from 7th Street to 17th Street. Expect bands, fife and drum corps, floats, drill teams, even celebrity appearances.

You can watch the whole thing LIVE on FOX LOCAL.

What time are the fireworks in Washington, D.C.?

The July 4 fireworks start at 9:09 p.m., launching from both sides of the Reflecting Pool on the National Mall.

But you can catch the fireworks display right here and on FOX LOCAL.

How to watch the DC 4th of July parade and fireworks

Watch for free on the FOX LOCAL app, available on your smart TV and phone.

