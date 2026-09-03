Judge orders competency evaluation for former Turnstile guitarist in alleged car-strike case

A judge has ordered a competency evaluation for former Turnstile guitarist Brady Ebert, who is charged with attempted murder after authorities say he chased down and struck a former bandmate’s father with his car, seriously injuring him.

The Brief A judge ordered a competency evaluation for former Turnstile guitarist Brady Ebert. Charging documents say Ebert drove into 79‑year‑old William Yates in Silver Spring. Ebert is charged with attempted second‑degree murder and first‑degree assault.



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Charging documents state Ebert, who left the Grammy‑winning Baltimore hardcore band several years ago, allegedly drove toward 79‑year‑old William Yates, the father of Turnstile lead singer Brendan Yates, in March in Silver Spring. Police say Ebert honked, yelled obscenities and then drove into Yates.

Babydick Franz, Brendan Yates and Brady Eberts of Turnstile performs at KOKO on December 4, 2015 in London, England.

Yates told detectives that while he was on the ground injured, Ebert returned and yelled that he "deserved it" before driving off again, according to charging documents. Yates said Ebert had been causing problems for his family since being removed from the band.

Ebert is charged with attempted second‑degree murder and first‑degree assault.

His next hearing is scheduled for Sept. 22 at 10 a.m.