Jewish Federation funds efforts to address rising antisemitism in local schools and universities

The Jewish Federation of Greater Washington announced Monday that officials are issuing special grants to local organizations working to combat antisemitism.

Specifically, they’re hoping to reach teenagers and young adults.

"It’s an ongoing struggle," Federation CEO Gil Preuss said Monday evening. "This comes out of a year-long effort both to understand the challenges that teens are facing increasingly in school and out of school, and wanting to make sure that they are able to confront these challenges."

The grants include $100,000 a year for three years to the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington "as they continue to advocate for Israel, push for increased education on antisemitism in public schools across the DMV, and work to secure dollars in support of security for partner agencies, synagogues, and educational institutions."

Campus Hillel partners at American University, George Mason University, George Washington University, University of Maryland, University of Virginia, and Virginia Tech will each receive grants of $25,000 to "address the growing threats and intimidations against Jewish students and provide them with a safe space."

Also, Federation officials said $300,000 will go to initiatives focused on addressing antisemitism impacting teens in the Greater Washington area. For instance, among other initiatives, peer-to-peer initiatives for public and private school students.

"It goes in peaks and valleys," Preuss said of the incidents of antisemitism, "but the challenges that teens face, whether it’s through their peers or at times their teachers or others in the community, is an ongoing issue, particularly in the ongoing conflict in the Middle East."