Jeep parked outside Fairfax County home causes fire, displaces resident

A fire caused by an electrical issue with a Jeep parked outside a Fairfax County home is responsible for a resident being displaced and thousands of dollars worth of damage.

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department and the Arlington County Fire Department were dispatched for a reported house fire in the 6300 block of Cavalier Corridor in the Lake Barcroft area of Fairfax County on Friday, March 31 around 4:50 p.m.

Units arrived on the scene of a one-story, single-family home reporting a car on fire in the carport, with extension to the house. One firefighter sustained a minor injury.

Two occupants were home at the time of the fire. A caregiver discovered the vehicle fire in the carport. She called 911 to report the fire. Neighbors assisted with evacuating the homeowner, who was in a wheelchair.

All occupants safely evacuated the home prior to fire department arrival. Smoke alarms were present but did not alert due to the location of the fire.

Fire Investigators determined the fire was accidental in nature and started in the engine compartment of the 2007 Jeep Wrangler. The fire was caused by an electric event within the electrical system.

One occupant was displaced because of the fire. Red Cross services were offered and accepted. Damages as a result of the fire were approximately $87,000.