Japanese researchers simulate indoor environments to show how COVID-19 can spread

Japanese researchers have simulated different indoor environments to look at how COVID-19 can spread.

Researchers at Riken and Kobe University used a supercomputer to track aerosols, including at a dinner table.

In the table example, they found people are more likely to be at risk from the person sitting next to them than from the person across the table.

Researchers also found dry, indoor conditions, especially in winter months, increase the risk of contagion. They found a humidifier may help limit infections.

