January 6 Committee Hearing: Where and when to watch Monday's final public presentation

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attacks at the U.S. Capitol will make its final public presentation Monday.

The committee has called former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the results of the presidential election he lost in 2020 an "attempted coup" that warrants criminal prosecution from the Justice Department. The panel’s seven Democrats and two Republicans are poised to recommend criminal charges Monday against Trump and potentially against associates and staff who helped him launch a campaign to try to overturn the election.

Monday's presentation will be the committee's 11th public session since forming in July 2021. It is expected to be the committee's closing argument as it wraps up the year-and-a-half-long probe and prepares to release a final report detailing its findings. The committee is set to dissolve on Jan. 3 with the new Republican-led House.

Lawmakers have promised that Monday's session will include a preview of the committee's final report, expected to be released Wednesday.

WHAT WE'VE LEARNED & WHAT'S AHEAD

The series of hearings have featured video, audio and other evidence collected during the panel's yearlong investigation into the deadly violence that erupted when then-president Trump tried to overturn Joe Biden's election victory.

The committee has conducted more than 1,000 interviews, held 10 well-watched public hearings and collected more than a million documents since it launched that have detailed Trump's activities from his defeat in the November election to the Capitol attack.

At least five people died in the Jan. 6 attack and its aftermath, including a Trump supporter shot and killed by Capitol Police.

More than 850 people have been charged by the Justice Department in the Capitol attack, some receiving lengthy prison sentences for their roles. Several leaders and associates of the extremist Oath Keepers and Proud Boys have been charged with sedition.

Trump faces various state and federal investigations over his actions in the election and its aftermath.

