Jack Evans running for DC Council seat he just resigned from

article

Former D.C. councilmember Jack Evans resigned from the Council 10 days ago.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

On Monday, FOX 5 has learned Evans has filed to run for his former Ward 2 seat in both the special election and the Democratic primary election in June.

Evans resigned earlier this month after it became clear the rest of the Council planned to expel him over ethics violations.

