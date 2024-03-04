'It's everywhere:' Police warn against driveway repaving scam

As the weather warms up, a lot of us start thinking spring cleaning - and sprucing up around and outside the house. Turns out, scammers think this is the time to cash in.

Fairfax County Police sent out a warning Monday about a simple scam that keeps racking up victims.

A fake contractor knocks on your door, offers you a deal to repave your driveway, gets a deposit, starts the work – and then disappears.

Police said that oftentimes, these people will leave the driveway in even worse condition than before. And those deposits range from a few hundred bucks to thousands of dollars, according to Fairfax County Police Officer Daniel Goldman.

"It's everywhere. They're looking for generally higher-end neighborhoods, but we're seeing it countywide," Officer Goldman added.

We spoke to one homeowner who wanted to share her story of falling victim as a warning to others. She paid $2,000 for the driveway and nearly $4,000 for the walkway and front of the home.

"I wish I never did it," Bedir Kamaran said. "My advice is, check it out. We didn't check it out."

Here's how to protect yourself:

Ask for the contractor's business license - they are required to have one in Virginia.

Consider getting multiple quotes - as always, if it sounds too good to be true, it usually is.

And finally, keep records of all texts, emails and communication so you can make a police report if something goes wrong.

Police also said the best advice is not to feel pressured into making any decisions when you're first approached.

Google the contractor's name, their business, and look up their license before exchanging any money.