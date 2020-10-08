It may be time to get started on your holiday shopping, expert says

We’re just one week into October, and while plenty of people don’t even have their pumpkins out yet – it may already be time to get started on your holiday shopping, according to an expert.

“2020, as far as gift-giving goes, this is the year to really get a start on your Christmas shopping or holiday shopping earlier than you probably ever have in the past,” WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez told FOX 5 Thursday.

She said that while online shopping has already become a lot of people’s go-to for the holidays, that’s amplified this year because of the pandemic, and it could lead to problems over the next couple of months.

“Those popular gifts this year,” Gonzalez explained, “you should really expect delays not only in shipping but even in manufacturing as well, especially if things are being outsourced from other countries.”

So she recommended getting started now. The good news is that those deals we all look out for are already starting to pop up. For instance, Amazon’s Prime Day 2020 is next week. Gonzalez also recommended using free apps like Honey or Capital One Shopping to make sure you get the best deals around.

The early holiday shopping suggestions surprised a few people Thursday night near Dupont Circle. Some said they would now start their shopping a little earlier, while one woman summed up her thoughts with this: “I think 2020 is a pretty crazy year.”