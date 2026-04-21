Is Nationals Park one of the best MLB stadiums? 2026 rankings revealed

The Brief The Washington Nationals' home stadium landed near the middle of USA Today's 2026 MLB stadium rankings. The San Diego Padres' Petco Park took the number one spot, praised as the "perfect ballpark. All 30 MLB stadiums were evaluated based on a combination of general atmosphere, design, location, amenities, food, and character.



With baseball season in full swing and fans returning to the stands, it's the perfect time to ask: where does your team's ballpark rank among the league's best?

Local perspective:

Nationals Park came in 15th place out of 30 in USA Today's Major League Baseball stadium rankings for 2026.

The ranking claims that the home of the Washington Nationals is a "solid, newer stadium," but lacks overall character with a new video board that appears identical in size to the old one.

"I'll always laugh about how the backdrop used to be a bunch of cranes and scaffolding," the ranking stated.

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Big picture view:

The San Diego Padres' Petco Park grabbed the No. 1 spot after being dubbed the "perfect ballpark," while the Tampa Bay Rays' Tropicana Field came in last place.

Rankings for MLB stadiums in the Northeast

New York Mets' Citi Field: 9th place

Yankee Stadium: 25th place

Philadelphia Phillies' Citizen Bank Park: 14th place

Dig deeper:

Each stadium's ranking was based on general atmosphere, design, location, amenities, food and character.