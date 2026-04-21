Is Nationals Park one of the best MLB stadiums? 2026 rankings revealed
WASHINGTON, D.C. - With baseball season in full swing and fans returning to the stands, it's the perfect time to ask: where does your team's ballpark rank among the league's best?
Local perspective:
Nationals Park came in 15th place out of 30 in USA Today's Major League Baseball stadium rankings for 2026.
The ranking claims that the home of the Washington Nationals is a "solid, newer stadium," but lacks overall character with a new video board that appears identical in size to the old one.
"I'll always laugh about how the backdrop used to be a bunch of cranes and scaffolding," the ranking stated.
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Big picture view:
The San Diego Padres' Petco Park grabbed the No. 1 spot after being dubbed the "perfect ballpark," while the Tampa Bay Rays' Tropicana Field came in last place.
Rankings for MLB stadiums in the Northeast
- New York Mets' Citi Field: 9th place
- Yankee Stadium: 25th place
- Philadelphia Phillies' Citizen Bank Park: 14th place
Dig deeper:
Each stadium's ranking was based on general atmosphere, design, location, amenities, food and character.
The Source: Information from this article was sourced from USA Today.