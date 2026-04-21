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Is Nationals Park one of the best MLB stadiums? 2026 rankings revealed

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Published  April 21, 2026 3:21pm EDT
Washington Nationals
FOX 5 DC
Nationals, FOX 5 partnership debuts Friday as team honors the military

Nationals, FOX 5 partnership debuts Friday as team honors the military

Jason Sinnarajah, the Nationals’ president of business operations, speaks with Tucker Barnes ahead of the debut of the Nationals–FOX 5 partnership.

The Brief

    • The Washington Nationals' home stadium landed near the middle of USA Today's 2026 MLB stadium rankings.
    • The San Diego Padres' Petco Park took the number one spot, praised as the "perfect ballpark.
    • All 30 MLB stadiums were evaluated based on a combination of general atmosphere, design, location, amenities, food, and character.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - With baseball season in full swing and fans returning to the stands, it's the perfect time to ask: where does your team's ballpark rank among the league's best?

Local perspective:

Nationals Park came in 15th place out of 30 in USA Today's Major League Baseball stadium rankings for 2026.

The ranking claims that the home of the Washington Nationals is a "solid, newer stadium," but lacks overall character with a new video board that appears identical in size to the old one.

"I'll always laugh about how the backdrop used to be a bunch of cranes and scaffolding," the ranking stated.

File Photo 

Big picture view:

The San Diego Padres' Petco Park grabbed the No. 1 spot after being dubbed the "perfect ballpark," while the Tampa Bay Rays' Tropicana Field came in last place.

Rankings for MLB stadiums in the Northeast

  • New York Mets' Citi Field: 9th place
  • Yankee Stadium: 25th place
  • Philadelphia Phillies' Citizen Bank Park: 14th place

Dig deeper:

Each stadium's ranking was based on general atmosphere, design, location, amenities, food and character.

The Source: Information from this article was sourced from USA Today.

Washington NationalsWashington, D.C.