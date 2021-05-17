Investigation underway in series of Loudoun County burglaries

Investigators are working to solve a string of commercial burglaries in Loudoun County.

READ MORE: Virginia massage therapist arrested for sexual battery while on the job

Three of the break-ins occurred early Monday morning in the western part of the county, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office. They said the first two took place at the Purcellville Pharmacy and at Purcellville Cleaners, which are in the same shopping center, shortly after 4 a.m. An employee of the pharmacy told Fox 5 nothing was taken there. Kim Shin Wong, the owner of the cleaners, said two cash registers were stolen from his business after someone broke through the glass on his front door.

READ MORE: Loudoun County sheriff’s office investigating Ashburn sexual assault

The Hamilton C Store was also broken into around 5 a.m., according to investigators. An employee said a cash register was taken from that business too.

"It’s pretty serious when you look at that time of the morning, and breaking the glass, going inside these stores," Sheriff Mike Chapman said Monday. He added that he believes a fourth burglary that occurred in Leesburg is connected too. "It’s a very rough time right now, businesses are just starting to get back in the swing of things. We finally have the mask mandate that’s been loosened up, and we really need to kind of allow these businesses to thrive again, and this is the last thing you need at this particular time."

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Advertisement

If you have any information regarding these cases, you’re asked to please contact Detective J. Carpenter at 703-777-1021.